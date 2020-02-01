Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after buying an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 952,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

