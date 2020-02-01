Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

