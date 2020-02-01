Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt Sells 11,975 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,847.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uniqure stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit