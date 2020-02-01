Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt Sells 11,975 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,847.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uniqure stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

