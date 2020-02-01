United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

