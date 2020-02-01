United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,591.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

