United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.76-8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.07. United Parcel Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit