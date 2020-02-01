United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.76-8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.07. United Parcel Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
