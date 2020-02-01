United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.76-8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.07. United Parcel Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

