United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47, RTT News reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,953,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

