Unobtanium Price Hits $65.44 on Major Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $65.44 or 0.00707760 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.04026617 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,641 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.