Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UROV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. FMR LLC grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

