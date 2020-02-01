Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Releases Earnings Results

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. 14,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

