ValuEngine Downgrades CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHRYY opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. CHORUS LTD/S has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

