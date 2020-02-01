ValuEngine Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Lawson Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.