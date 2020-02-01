Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 448,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,587. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 175,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

