Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 448,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,587. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.
In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 175,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
