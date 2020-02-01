VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272,077 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

