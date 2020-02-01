Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $85.52. 6,263,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

