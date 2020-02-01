Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $152.00. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $18,669,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 131.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 111,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $9,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

