Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 149,464 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.