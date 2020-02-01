Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

