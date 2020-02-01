Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.91-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94.

VZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $59.44. 13,739,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.