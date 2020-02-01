Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wood & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 2,023,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

