Version (V) Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Version coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Version has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Version has a total market cap of $114,944.00 and $26.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Version alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 614,231,444 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.