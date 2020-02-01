Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.79.
VRTX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $239.40.
In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.