Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.79.

VRTX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $239.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

