Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

