Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit