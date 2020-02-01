Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.79.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

