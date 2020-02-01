Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 6,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

