Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 111,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

