Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 144,200 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 443.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $75,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

