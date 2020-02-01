Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 43,600 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $419,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

