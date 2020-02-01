VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.92. VirnetX shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8,317 shares.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

