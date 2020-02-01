Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post sales of $336.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.88 million to $338.28 million. Virtusa posted sales of $314.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million.

VRTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

VRTU stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 173,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

