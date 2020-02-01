VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,177 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 952,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

