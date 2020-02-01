VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.3% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

