VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 721,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Orange SA has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.