VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.30. 2,361,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

