VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,811 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

ES stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,593. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

