VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 80.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.