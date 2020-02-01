VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 77,701 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,701 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,384,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $166.47 and a 1 year high of $225.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

