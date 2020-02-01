Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.5%

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.49), 115,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 161.50 ($2.12).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

