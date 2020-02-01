Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €195.40 ($227.21).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Volkswagen stock traded down €1.62 ($1.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €162.38 ($188.81). 1,425,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €178.23 and its 200-day moving average is €164.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

