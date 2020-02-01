Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE:VNO opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

