Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

IGD opened at $6.18 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

