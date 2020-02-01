Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
IGD opened at $6.18 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile
