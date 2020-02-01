W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.888-12.233 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY20 guidance to $17.75-19.25 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $9.88 on Friday, hitting $302.67. 807,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.49 and its 200 day moving average is $305.75. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.82.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

