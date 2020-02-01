Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,512,000 after purchasing an additional 465,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.