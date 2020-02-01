Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

