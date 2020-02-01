Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. 52,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

