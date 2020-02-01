Wealth Architects LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

