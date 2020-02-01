Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $173.35 and a 12-month high of $270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

