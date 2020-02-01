Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

