Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.22 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

