Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Neutral by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.